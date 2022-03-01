Yashwant Sinha advises Modi to step in as mediator in Russia-Ukraine crisis

-
Former external affairs minister and TMC leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a chance to be a "Vishwaguru" (world leader), if he successfully mediates in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Modi has good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he can play a significant role in ending the ongoing six-day-old war with Ukraine as it is badly affecting the global economy, Sinha told a press conference held at his house.
"It is a big opportunity for Modi to become a Vishwaguru if he utilises his good relations with Putin and convinces him to end the war at this juncture as (otherwise) this conflict will continue and ruin the global economy," said Sinha who was the external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
As of now, India has taken a neutral stance on the conflict.
The TMC MP said no other country has come forward to end the war.
Responding to a query, Sinha said Modi should talk to Putin as India has been a long time friend of Russia and has always supported it.
"Modi should utilise this moment and influence the Russian president to end this war as it is wrong to capture Ukraine. Besides, war is no solution to any problem," he said.
Sinha urged the PM to send Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to create an atmosphere for holding talks.
The move would be relevant as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought India's support, he pointed out.
He also expressed fear that if the war continues, it will have a tremendous impact on the prices of petroleum products, agricultural production, fertiliser and chemicals.
Sinha said sanctions imposed by countries such as the USA, France, Germany and the UK will have no impact on Russia as Moscow is backed by China.
To a question, he said India should have brought back students from Ukraine much earlier when there was an indication of the war coming.
