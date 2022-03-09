TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep117: Ukraine crisis, commodity price, Sanjiv Bajaj, Vande Bharat
TMS Ep118: Portfolio rejig, India's defence deals, markets, SWIFT
TMS Ep109: Crude oil price, Aster's Azad Moopen, Rupee, P2P network
TMS Ep116: Russia-Ukraine crisis, NSE, markets, red herring prospectus
TMS Ep98: Economic Survey 2022, Air India, markets, income tax regimes
-
Russia dropped another bomb on Monday. Not on the Ukrainian turf, but on the world economy. It threatened to shut the main gas pipeline to Germany and warned of crude oil price at $300 a barrel if the West banned its energy exports. Crude has already hit $130, the highest in 14 years. And back home in India, the signs of economic distress are quite imminent. The rupee has hit a lifetime low and inflation is soaring. The Indian economy could incur an additional 70-billion-dollar burden versus FY22 levels. BP, Shell, General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Nike and Netflix are among the flurry of companies which have decided to suspend their operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The list is getting longer by each passing day, putting Russia and Russians in a tight spot. Meanwhile, markets snapped the losing streak on Tuesday and ended in green. Nifty ended above 16,000 while Sensex gained 581 points, notwithstanding the global crisis. The country is now waiting for the next big event -- the outcome of assembly polls which will be announced tomorrow. But are markets excited about it, amid the global headwinds. Or it will be a non-event? At the heart of Russia’s prickly ties with the West is NATO’s eastward expansion. It was also one of the triggers for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the Kremlin calls NATO a relic of the Cold War, its members justify its existence. Our next podcast offers a peek into this trans-Atlantic military alliance’s journey so far.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU