Militants using youngsters to carry out grenade attacks in Kashmir: Army

are using youngsters to carry out grenade attacks in populated places in as their networks are not being able to execute big strikes on security forces, a top Army officer said on Tuesday.

The remark of General officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey, came in the backdrop of the grenade attack on Sunday at the Hari Singh High Street market here that killed two and injured 34 others.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an International Women's Day function here, he appealed to people to rise up against terror networks to stop such incidents.

"It was a very cowardice act, wherein women and men were going about their daily business and shopping, and you throw a grenade in which you lose two people and many are injured. I think it is condemnable," he said when asked about the attack at the market.

The lieutenant general said, "Having realised that they are not able to do major difference to security parameters, the people who are propagating and the nexus that is trying to push terrorism in Kashmir, are using so-called hybrid terrorist, young men, to lob grenades, especially in populated areas".

It is only possible to control "such grenade attacks or such mindless killings when society rises up against the nexus", he said.

On the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan completing a year and the situation at the Line of Control (LoC), Lt Gen Pandey said the situation at the LoC is "absolutely good".

"It is absolutely fine. The people are enjoying their daily routine. I think it is a great, great thing which has happened, especially for the people of border areas like Uri, Keran, Tangdhar, who were suffering due to ceasefire violations," he said.

The commander said the enemy used to deliberately target buildings, houses, schools and farms of people on this side.

"This one year has been a good time for them (people residing in border areas), wherein children have been able to go to school, people have been able to go to their respective businesses, their farms, and there is progress, which has come to border areas. I think life is much, much better for the people there (now)," he said.

The commander also said that women of the Valley, who otherwise were pushed to the wall in the past, have started coming to the forefront, helping in preventing boys from treading the wrong path.

