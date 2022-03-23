TMS Ep134: Zomato delivery, IT majors, markets, hypersonic weapons

-
Soon you may relish your favorite biryani, momos or coffee within ten minutes of ordering them. Zomato on Monday promised to deliver food in the tight time frame even before it loses its steam, arguably becoming the first company in the world to do so. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal feared that 30-minute food delivery time was too slow. And, if they do not make it obsolete, someone else will. So, what does it mean for the food delivery ecosystem? Is there a demand for quick food delivery? It’s not just the food delivery segment. The winds of change are blowing through the IT sector too. Tech companies are increasingly venturing into smaller cities in search of talents.
And they are finding many. Not just that, these IT majors are also setting up offices in cities like Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow and Jaipur. Meanwhile, IT stocks helped benchmark indices rebound into positive zone yesterday. But, how will the markets behave over the next few days against the backdrop of the rise in fuel prices? How analysts are interpreting the recent moves and what they think about inflation and its impact on market sentiment? After the markets, let us move on to the Russia-Ukraine war which entered 28th day today. On 19th of March, Russia is said to have used hypersonic missiles, called Kinzhal, or Dagger in English, to destroy a weapons depot in Ukraine's western region. According to media reports, this was the first recorded use of such missiles in this war. So, what are hypersonic missiles? Take a peek into this nuclear-capable weapons system in this episode of the podcast.
