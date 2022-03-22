Over 2,150 cases of deaths in judicial custody in 2021-22: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Court sends Nitesh Rane to 14-day judicial custody
Pandemic has fed a frightening rise in inequalities: UN on Human Rights Day
China wants to ensure Uyghur genocide is never discussed: Ex-UN employee
Drugs Case: Raids at Mannat; Aryan Khan's judicial custody extended
Dismissed cop Waze sent to judicial custody in money laundering case
-
Over 2,150 cases of deaths in judicial custody and 155 deaths in police custody were reported by the National Human Rights Commission in 2021-22, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of 448 deaths in judicial custody in 2021-22 till February, while Maharashtra reported the highest number of 29 deaths in police custody during the year.
The NHRC announced a total compensation of Rs 4.53 crore in 2021-22 in 137 cases of custodial deaths, lower than the Rs 4.88 crore compensation awarded in 161 cases in 2020-21, Rai said in reply to a written question.
There were 2,152 cases of deaths in judicial custody in 2021-22, he said.
In the last five years, the minister said, disciplinary action was taken in just 21 cases of custodial deaths.
As per NHRC data shared by the home ministry, there were 1,840 cases of deaths in judicial custody across the country in 2020-21, 1,584 in 2019-20, 1,797 in 2018-19, 1,636 in 2017-18 and 1,616 in 2016-17.
As per the NHRC data, number of police custody death cases stood at 100 in 2020-21, 112 in 2019-20, 136 in 2018-19, 146 in 2017-18 and 145 in 2016-17, the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU