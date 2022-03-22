Over 2,150 cases of deaths in judicial custody in 2021-22: Govt

Over 2,150 cases of deaths in judicial custody and 155 deaths in police custody were reported by the National Human Rights Commission in 2021-22, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said recorded the highest number of 448 deaths in judicial custody in 2021-22 till February, while Maharashtra reported the highest number of 29 deaths in police custody during the year.

The NHRC announced a total compensation of Rs 4.53 crore in 2021-22 in 137 cases of custodial deaths, lower than the Rs 4.88 crore compensation awarded in 161 cases in 2020-21, Rai said in reply to a written question.

There were 2,152 cases of deaths in judicial custody in 2021-22, he said.

In the last five years, the minister said, disciplinary action was taken in just 21 cases of custodial deaths.

As per NHRC data shared by the home ministry, there were 1,840 cases of deaths in judicial custody across the country in 2020-21, 1,584 in 2019-20, 1,797 in 2018-19, 1,636 in 2017-18 and 1,616 in 2016-17.

As per the NHRC data, number of police custody death cases stood at 100 in 2020-21, 112 in 2019-20, 136 in 2018-19, 146 in 2017-18 and 145 in 2016-17, the minister said.

