TMS Ep146: Consumption inequality, QS ranking, markets, Omicron BA.2

The year 2020 tested everyone’s resilience. For the unprivileged, the first wave of pandemic and the subsequent lockdown was harsher. But, a recent IMF working paper said that consumption inequality during the Covid-affected 2020-21 fell to near the lowest level in the last 40 years. It was due to the government’s free ration scheme. It’s not just the scheme implementation, but India is doing well in higher education too. 35 programmes being offered in 16 higher education institutes in the country have made it to the global top 100 in their respective subject categories. Is higher education in India coming of age? Take a peek into the recent QS World University ranking and what it says. After higher education, let us move on to markets.
The Q4 results season shall kick-in next week. And it will have a bearing on the market trend. On Friday, the market participants will also keenly track the RBI policy developments for cues on the future rate cycle and inflation forecast. Find out how the markets are placed ahead of the earnings season and the key levels you need to keep a tab on. The world and the markets too are breathing easy now as less dangerous siblings of Coronavirus have displaced the deadly Delta variant. One of them, Omicron’s sub-variant BA.2, is the dominant strain in most countries now. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.
