Ready to ship rice, drugs to Lankan Tamils: Tamil Nadu to Centre

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar discusses economic situation, India's support with Sri Lankan FM
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
GM row may not affect rice exports for now; govt rules out 'contamination'
EAM Jaishankar on 4-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka starting today
-
Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday apprised the Centre that Tamil Nadu is ready to ship essential commodities like rice and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka, considering the welfare of Tamils and sought permission for its distribution there through the Indian High Commission.
Stalin spoke over phone to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and expressed his deep concern over the plight of Tamils in Lanka, who have been hit hard by the never seen before economic crisis in their country, an official release here said.
The chief minister told Jaishankar Tamil Nadu is ready to ship rice, pulses and life saving drugs from Thoothukudi port to Sri Lanka.
Stalin apprised Jaishankar that the proposed move is based on humanitarian grounds, considering the welfare of Tamils in the island nation, including Tamils of the Indian origin, popularly known as 'Malayaga Tamizhargal.' The assistance is for Tamils including those in Colombo and in the North and Eastern provinces.
Stalin sought Centre's permission to distribute commodities and drugs through the High Commission of India in Colombo and the Consulate General of India in Jaffna to Tamil beneficiaries, who are starving without food. The Chief Minister also requested arrangements for distribution through the High Commission and Consulate.
He further urged Centre to act expeditiously to get Indian fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu released from Sri Lankan prisons. Jaishankar assured appropriate action in this regard, the government said.
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.
India had recently announced a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis following a previous USD 500 billion line of credit in February. The Indian High Commission had on Wednesday announced the arrival of two more shipments of fuel to Colombo under the Indian credit line. Rice shipments to Colombo have also been taken up by India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU