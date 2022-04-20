TMS Ep154: BBNL-BSNL merger, Rajesh K Mediratta, markets, Android Go

In 2011 -- when 3G was still running the show and 4G was waiting in the wings -- the government embarked on a mission to provide broadband connectivity to villages. Over a decade on, as 5G is about to be rolled out, just 27% villages have been connected. The entity set up to carry out the mammoth task, Bharat Broadband Nigam Ltd, is now being merged with . Will this merger address the problems plaguing the project and expedite it. The merger may or may not address the problems plaguing the BharatNet project. But, India’s first gas exchange has indeed fixed a lot of them. Indian Gas Exchange or IGX was set up two years ago to free up pricing of domestically produced natural gas.

In an interview with Business Standard’s S Dinkar, its director Rajesh K Mediratta tells more about its journey so far. After the gas exchange, let us move on to stocks. With the economy facing high inflationary pressures, concerns are mounting about its likely impact on the markets and corporate performance. But are the current fears overstretched? Is there a silver lining for investors? Delve into what past market trends of high inflation say about the markets, and the road ahead. Smartphones have made trading in stocks much easier. But what about those who still use budget phones. For them, had launched its GO editions. Last year, the 12 GO edition was rolled out in the market. Let us know more about it and more in this episode of the podcast.