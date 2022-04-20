TMS Ep154: BBNL-BSNL merger, Rajesh K Mediratta, markets, Android Go

-
ALSO READ
Rajesh K Mediratta on transparency of Indian Gas Exchange and more
Will BBNL's merger with BSNL expedite Bharat Net project?
Can BBNL-BSNL merger be a game-changer for rural broadband connectivity?
BBNL's cancelled tender for connecting villages shows complexity in bidding
TMS, Ep 38: Diwali for theatres, satellite broadband, Paytm-Sapphire IPOs
-
In 2011 -- when 3G was still running the show and 4G was waiting in the wings -- the government embarked on a mission to provide broadband connectivity to villages. Over a decade on, as 5G is about to be rolled out, just 27% villages have been connected. The entity set up to carry out the mammoth task, Bharat Broadband Nigam Ltd, is now being merged with BSNL. Will this merger address the problems plaguing the project and expedite it. The merger may or may not address the problems plaguing the BharatNet project. But, India’s first gas exchange has indeed fixed a lot of them. Indian Gas Exchange or IGX was set up two years ago to free up pricing of domestically produced natural gas.
In an interview with Business Standard’s S Dinkar, its director Rajesh K Mediratta tells more about its journey so far. After the gas exchange, let us move on to stocks. With the economy facing high inflationary pressures, concerns are mounting about its likely impact on the markets and corporate performance. But are the current fears overstretched? Is there a silver lining for investors? Delve into what past market trends of high inflation say about the markets, and the road ahead. Smartphones have made trading in stocks much easier. But what about those who still use budget phones. For them, Android had launched its GO editions. Last year, the Android 12 GO edition was rolled out in the market. Let us know more about it and more in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU