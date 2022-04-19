Kerala govt will go ahead with SilverLine rail project, says CM Vijayan

-
Accusing the Congress-led opposition of pushing the state to the 19th century, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said his government would go ahead with its ambitious SilverLine semi-high speed rail project, also known as K-Rail, as it was meant for the needs of future generations.
Vijayan, who is also a veteran CPI(M) leader, alleged that the Congress-led opposition in Kerala had always been "reactionary."
"Development projects are implemented foreseeing the needs of the future generations. The government would go ahead with the K Rail project with determination," the Chief Minister said, addressing a political meeting organised by the LDF here to "expose the false propaganda of the Congress-led UDF and the BJP against the project."
The Chief Minister said that what the LDF said in its election manifesto was the comprehensive development of the state.
Claiming that a vast majority of people were often out of development, Vijayan said the LDF government envisages a development that touches all aspects of life.
"All sectors should be developed. Infrastructure development is an important factor. We have limited resource capacity. The budget cannot afford the full cost," the Chief Minister said, adding that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was constituted to address the issue of funds in executing the projects.
In his address, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran urged the people of the state to stand with the LDF government to implement the SilverLine project.
Reaching out to the people opposing the project, Rajendran said the Chief Minister has repeatedly stated that those who lose their land for the project would be rehabilitated.
The SilverLine project, expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the UDF, which has been alleging that it is unscientific and impractical besides putting a huge financial burden on the state.
The CPI(M)-led LDF government contended that the UDF is anti-development.
The 530-km stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways.
Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains would have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.
