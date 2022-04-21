TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks

The summer made an early entry this year, nudging people to switch on ACs, coolers and fans in the middle of March. But cooling comes at a cost. Tons and tons of coal is burnt in power plants to keep the homes and offices cold. And just like last summer, coal stock is dwindling again. Nomura said that most power plants are grappling with and hinted at .

We find out more about the current situation and what could be done to address it. Just like coal and electricity, the demand for masks is going up. Cases of Covid-19 are rising in several parts of the country. So at a time when the economy is still reeling under the impact of the previous wave and simultaneously trying to absorb the shock of the Russia-Ukraine war, the severity of a possible fourth wave may well have far-reaching consequences. Business Standard's Bhaswar Kumar spoke to Professor K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, about how the fourth Covid wave is likely to play out. Markets too are keeping fingers crossed as cases soar again. Meanwhile, after a decade of downtrend, rising investments in industrial and household segments, bottoming out of prices, and sustained demand have brightened the outlook for the sector. But, as recovery remains uneven between housing and commercial space, how should investors play the theme? From the hustle and bustle of Mumbai’s Dalal Street, let us move on to quiet lanes of Zürich, Basel and Geneva in Switzerland-- which house a number of banks famous for stashing huge amounts of wealth shielded by country’s age-old secrecy laws. Let's demystify the aura of secrecy around these Swiss banks and more about the laws governing them in this episode of the podcast.