TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks

-
ALSO READ
What can India do to address its perennial power shortage?
TMS Ep85: Tata IPL branding, power plants, Voda Idea & TTML, vaccine
TMS Ep105: Coal crisis, Gautam Adani, RBI's policy decision, UPI Lite
TMS Ep137: Rupee-ruble trade, Sri Lanka, FMCG stocks, payment gateway
TMS Ep140: Axis-Citi deal, BS Awards 2021, small caps, carbon credits
-
The summer made an early entry this year, nudging people to switch on ACs, coolers and fans in the middle of March. But cooling comes at a cost. Tons and tons of coal is burnt in power plants to keep the homes and offices cold. And just like last summer, coal stock is dwindling again. Nomura said that most power plants are grappling with coal shortage and hinted at power crisis.
We find out more about the current situation and what could be done to address it. Just like coal and electricity, the demand for masks is going up. Cases of Covid-19 are rising in several parts of the country. So at a time when the economy is still reeling under the impact of the previous wave and simultaneously trying to absorb the shock of the Russia-Ukraine war, the severity of a possible fourth wave may well have far-reaching consequences. Business Standard's Bhaswar Kumar spoke to Professor K Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, about how the fourth Covid wave is likely to play out. Markets too are keeping fingers crossed as cases soar again. Meanwhile, after a decade of downtrend, rising investments in industrial and household segments, bottoming out of prices, and sustained demand have brightened the outlook for the real estate sector. But, as recovery remains uneven between housing and commercial space, how should investors play the theme? From the hustle and bustle of Mumbai’s Dalal Street, let us move on to quiet lanes of Zürich, Basel and Geneva in Switzerland-- which house a number of banks famous for stashing huge amounts of wealth shielded by country’s age-old secrecy laws. Let's demystify the aura of secrecy around these Swiss banks and more about the laws governing them in this episode of the podcast.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU