TMS Ep158: Future Group deal collapse, cinema, ICICI beats HDFC, UPI123Pay

-
ALSO READ
Will South Indian cinema continue giving Bollywood a run for its money?
What does the Future deal collapse mean for Amazon and Reliance?
TMS Ep155: Power crisis, K Srinath Reddy, real estate, Swiss banks
A month of hits, again: Big movies set to keep the Bollywood show running
TMS Ep139: UAE free-trade, Anshuman Magazine, ITC stock, drone-as-a-service
-
The ongoing battle between Amazon and Reliance over Future Group took yet another interesting twist last week when the Indian giant backed off -- abandoning its plan to acquire the cash-strapped firm. Jeff Bezos has been looking to expand foothold in India’s nearly $900 billion retail market. And so is Mukesh Ambani. What would the fall of this deal mean for the retail ambitions of Amazon and Reliance? After the fall of Future Group’s deal with Reliance Industries, let us turn to the meteoritic rise of Southern cinema and its growing appeal among Hindi speaking audiences. In the past six months, movies such as Pushpa, RRR and KGF2 have shattered box office records.
Is this a flash in the pan or a longer term trend? After the clash of Bollywood and southern cinema, let us move on to the race of two private lenders. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have been vying for the top position in the country’s banking space for quite some time. While ICICI seems to be winning over the HDFC group company, there are certain trends that investors need to watch out. HDFC’s loss may well be ICICI’s gain. Meanwhile, transactions through UPI are registering a rapid growth. And RBI’s initiative to introduce it in feature phones is set to take it to another level. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know why and more.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU