TMS Ep161: Palm oil, TV Narendran, contact-sensitive sector, credit score

Roiled by domestic shortage of edible oils and protests over it in the run up to Eid, Indonesia has put a halt on export of palm oil -- the mainstay of its economy. Its ripples will soon be felt in India, which imports almost half of its palm oil from there. Prices of edible oils will be on boil. And combined with an increased fertilizer subsidy bill, soaring fuel prices and coal shortage, it may widen the country's current account deficit. India Inc is also facing the heat. Rise in prices of commodities and disruption in the supply chain is increasingly eating into its profit margin. In an interview with Business Standard’s Arup Roychoudhury, CII president and global CEO and MD of Tata Steel, TV Narendran, tells why he believes that it may not derail the growth in the long term. Meanwhile, contact-sensitive sectors like hotel and airline industry and cinemas have been seeing an impressive turnaround for quite some time as the economy emerged from Covid-19 induced lockdowns.
But the recent uptick in cases across the country are worrying the industry again. After the markets, let us turn to personal finance. It is often said that your scores are a reflection of your abilities. And you just cannot outrun them. While the college scorecard in a way helps you land a job, there is another score that helps you later -- to tide over the financial challenges. So when you turn to a lender for a loan or a credit card, the lender falls back on your credit score to know more about your credit history. Delve into the details of credit score and more in this episode of the podcast.
