Domestic air passenger traffic logs estimated 83% growth in April: ICRA

-
ALSO READ
ATF price hike may delay the recovery seen by airlines recently
Domestic air traffic up 59% in FY22, 40% lower than pre-Covid level: Icra
Karnataka government reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 18%
Domestic air passenger traffic falls 43% to 6.4 mn in January: Icra
Domestic airline industry calls for rationalisation of ATF taxes
-
Domestic air passenger traffic is estimated to have logged an 83 per cent growth year-on-year at 10.5-million in April as Covid-19 infection cases waned, leaving a gap of just 5 per cent when compared to the pre-pandemic level, ICRA said on Monday.
Indian carriers had flown around 11 million passengers in April 2019.
However, the domestic airline operators saw the international passenger traffic marginally surpassing the pre-pandemic numbers (around 1.83 million), with total volumes standing at around 1.85 million, it said.
It also said that rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices due to ongoing geo-political issues linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to evolve as a major threat to the recovery process.
For April 2022, the average daily departures were at around 2,726, notably higher than the average daily departures of around 2,000 in the same month a year earlier and higher compared to around 2,588 in March 2022, said Suprio Banerjee, Vice-President & Sector Head, ICRA.
According to him, the average number of passengers per flight during the previous month of April was at 128, against that of 133 passengers per flight in March 2022 and lower than the average of 135 passengers per flight in April 2019.
"Though recovery in passenger traffic is expected to be relatively fast-paced in FY2023, given the near normalcy situation seen in domestic airline operations, overhang of any further Covid wave looms on the sector, added Banerjee.
Elevated ATF prices aggravated by geo-political issues will remain a near term-challenge for the industry and will continue to weigh on the profitability of Indian carriers, he stated.
ATF prices have surged by around 89 per cent on y-o-y in the current month given the elevated crude oil prices, due to geo-political issues arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ICRA said.
The rising ATF prices will pose a serious threat to the industry earnings in FY2023, it said, adding, on an aggregate basis, a return to normalcy will lead to recovery in passenger load factors, which in turn will aid revenues.
However, elevated ATF prices will continue to weigh on the earnings of Indian carriers in FY2023, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU