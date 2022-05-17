TMS Ep173: Adani group, Ambuja Cement & ACC, return to office, CPI

A college dropout, reached Mumbai in 1978 to chart out his own course -- away from his father’s small textile business in Ahmedabad. From a diamond sorter to the world’s sixth richest man, the last 44 years saw him growing from an ambitious teenager to an astute businessman. And the last two years have been quite eventful when his wealth grew from $8.9billion to $105billion -- a figure when put on graph throws almost a 90 degree bend. He has been on a shopping spree for a while now. Last week he clinched a deal to acquire Ambuja and cements. Shares of and Ambuja Cements soared up to 4% in yesterday’s trade after the deal.

Analysts now believe the may merge both these entities over the medium term. From Adani’s acquisition spree, let us turn our focus to companies which are caught between rising attrition rate and their plan to bring all employees back to office. Scores of employees of ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr have reportedly quit over the last two months after being told to join offices. It has brought the focus back on India Inc.’s return-to-office plan and challenges it is facing in implementing it. So what the road ahead looks like? And what are the possible solutions that India Inc can deploy? Most companies are treading cautiously while implementing the back-to-office plan. Meanwhile, the government and RBI are also circumspect as soaring inflation is hitting the common man hard. But what is and how is it calculated? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.