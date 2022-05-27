TMS Ep181: Divestment target, food security, market strategy, downtrading

After missing disinvestment target for three years running, will the government be able to nail it this financial year. Well it has a good headstart as LIC stake sale added over Rs 20,500 crore to the exchequer. So will the just-approved sale of the government’s remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc help it meet its disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore? And how are things progressing for the Centre’s overall and privatisation plans? The war is indeed putting governments in a tight spot by continuously feeding into inflation. And if it doesn’t end soon, we may witness food crises in parts of the world. Those with a large population are more at risk.

So do we need another green revolution to boost food production and save us from Thomas Malthus’s prophesy? too are bleeding due to the war. Despite several attempts, the indices have failed to cling on to the gains and have succumbed to global and domestic cues. Should you use the current market fall to buy for the long term? Are the fully discounting the rate hikes by the RBI over the next few months? Not just the government and markets, people too are hit by rising inflation. And like the FMCG companies which resorted to shrinkflation, a set of consumers are now shifting to cheaper products due to soaring prices. It is called downtrading. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.