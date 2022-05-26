In Pictures: India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

After a hiatus of two years due to Coronavirus pandemic, the world’s top leaders from politics, business, civil society, academia, media and the arts descended on the Swiss mountain village of Davos for Annual Meeting.

The WEF 2022 took place at a watershed moment in history from May 22 to May 26.

The participants already registered from India included a large number of CEOs and other public figures.

One of the official sessions was 'Strategic Outlook on India', while another was on 'India's energy transition'.



Piyush Goyal 1 / 15 Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry | Copyright: World Economic Forum Speaking at the 'Trade: Now What?' session, Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday defended India’s decision to impose curbs on export of wheat and sugar, stating that the government didn’t want any surplus to go into the hands of hoarders who would then charge a huge amount from poorer nations. Sunil Bharti Mittal 2 / 15 Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises | Copyright: World Economic Forum Speaking during a session on 'advancing digital cooperation', moderated by Observer Research Foundation President Samir Saran, Chairman Miital said the supply Chain disruptions have made the world a difficult place when it comes to ensuring complete internet connectivity for everyone. Kumar M. Birla 3 / 15 Kumar M. Birla, Group Chairman, Aditya Birla Group | Copyright: World Economic Forum Kumar M. Birla, Group Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, India, speaking in the Balancing Globalization and Resilience in a Time of Crises session on May 25 Shobana Kamineni 4 / 15 Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, India | Copyright: World Economic Forum/Michael Calabrò. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, India, speaking in Unlocking Capital at Scale for Digital Inclusion on May 24. Deepak Bagla 5 / 15 Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Invest India Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Invest India, India captured during the Unlocking New Investment and Services Markets session. Asha Kharga 6 / 15 Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group, speaking in the Driving LGBTQI+ Resilience through Equity session Hardeep Singh Puri 7 / 15 Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India | Copyright: World Economic Forum Speaking at the session, Hardeep Singh Puri told the that crude oil price of $110 a barrel was not sustainable, even as he courted the world's oil leaders to discuss global energy markets Sanjiv Bajaj 8 / 15 Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv | Copyright: World Economic Forum Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, India speaking in the India at 75: Strategic Outlook session on May 24 Anil Agarwal 9 / 15 Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources, United Kingdom | Copyright: World Economic Forum Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources, United Kingdom speaking in the Absorbing the Commodity Shock session at the on May 23 Aaditya Thackeray 10 / 15 Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol of Maharashtra | Copyright: World Economic Forum Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol of Maharashtra, India, speaking in the Embracing Climate Adaptation Action session on May 23 Amitabh Kant 11 / 15 Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog | Copyright: World Economic Forum Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, speaking in the Strategic Outlook: The Future of Global Operations session on May 23 Sheela Patel 12 / 15 Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres (SPARC) | Copyright: World Economic Forum Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres (SPARC), India, speaking in the Returning Nature to Cities session on May 23 Chander Prakash Gurnani 13 / 15 Chander Prakash Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra | Copyright: World Economic Forum Chander Prakash Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, India speaking in the Global Cybersecurity Outlook session on May 23 Salil S. Parekh 14 / 15 Salil S. Parekh, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys | Copyright: World Economic Forum Salil S. Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, India, speaking in Accelerating the Reskilling Revolution on May 23 Y S Jaganmohan Reddy 15 / 15 Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh | Copyright: World Economic Forum Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, speaking in the Future-proofing Health Systems session on May 23 Here are some Indian CEOs and ministers who made their mark this year at WEF 2022: