In Pictures: India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

Piyush Goyal
Speaking at the 'Trade: Now What?' session, Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday defended India’s decision to impose curbs on export of wheat and sugar, stating that the government didn’t want any surplus to go into the hands of hoarders who would then charge a huge amount from poorer nations.
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Kumar M. Birla
Kumar M. Birla, Group Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, India, speaking in the Balancing Globalization and Resilience in a Time of Crises session on May 25
Shobana Kamineni
Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, India, speaking in Unlocking Capital at Scale for Digital Inclusion on May 24.
Deepak Bagla
Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Invest India, India captured during the Unlocking New Investment and Services Markets session.
Asha Kharga
Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group, speaking in the Driving LGBTQI+ Resilience through Equity session
Hardeep Singh Puri
Speaking at the session, Hardeep Singh Puri told the World Economic Forum that crude oil price of $110 a barrel was not sustainable, even as he courted the world's oil leaders to discuss global energy markets
Sanjiv Bajaj
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, India speaking in the India at 75: Strategic Outlook session on May 24
Anil Agarwal
Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources, United Kingdom speaking in the Absorbing the Commodity Shock session at the World Economic Forum on May 23
Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol of Maharashtra, India, speaking in the Embracing Climate Adaptation Action session on May 23
Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, speaking in the Strategic Outlook: The Future of Global Operations session on May 23
Sheela Patel
Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres (SPARC), India, speaking in the Returning Nature to Cities session on May 23
Chander Prakash Gurnani
Chander Prakash Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, India speaking in the Global Cybersecurity Outlook session on May 23
Salil S. Parekh
Salil S. Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, India, speaking in Accelerating the Reskilling Revolution on May 23
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, speaking in the Future-proofing Health Systems session on May 23
