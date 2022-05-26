JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

India fastest growing economy among G-20 nations: PM Modi at ISB
Business Standard

In Pictures: India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

The WEF 2022 took place at a watershed moment in history from May 22 to May 26

Topics
World Economic Forum | Indian CEO | Indian companies

BS Web Team 

After a hiatus of two years due to Coronavirus pandemic, the world’s top leaders from politics, business, civil society, academia, media and the arts descended on the Swiss mountain village of Davos for World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.


The WEF 2022 took place at a watershed moment in history from May 22 to May 26.

The participants already registered from India included a large number of CEOs and other public figures.

One of the official sessions was 'Strategic Outlook on India', while another was on 'India's energy transition'.

Here are some Indian CEOs and ministers who made their mark this year at WEF 2022:

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal
1 / 15
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Speaking at the 'Trade: Now What?' session, Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday defended India’s decision to impose curbs on export of wheat and sugar, stating that the government didn’t want any surplus to go into the hands of hoarders who would then charge a huge amount from poorer nations.

Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
2 / 15
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises | Copyright: World Economic Forum

 

Speaking during a session on 'advancing digital cooperation', moderated by Observer Research Foundation President Samir Saran, Chairman Miital said the supply Chain disruptions have made the world a difficult place when it comes to ensuring complete internet connectivity for everyone.

 

Kumar M. Birla

Kumar M. Birla
3 / 15
Kumar M. Birla, Group Chairman, Aditya Birla Group | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Kumar M. Birla, Group Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, India, speaking in the Balancing Globalization and Resilience in a Time of Crises session on May 25

Shobana Kamineni

Shobana Kamineni
4 / 15
Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, India | Copyright: World Economic Forum/Michael Calabrò.

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, India, speaking in Unlocking Capital at Scale for Digital Inclusion on May 24. 

Deepak Bagla

Deepak Bagla
5 / 15
Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Invest India

Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Invest India, India captured during the Unlocking New Investment and Services Markets session.

Asha Kharga

Asha Kharga
6 / 15
Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group

Asha Kharga, Chief Customer and Brand Officer, Mahindra Group, speaking in the Driving LGBTQI+ Resilience through Equity session 

Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri
7 / 15
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of India | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Speaking at the session, Hardeep Singh Puri told the World Economic Forum that crude oil price of $110 a barrel was not sustainable, even as he courted the world's oil leaders to discuss global energy markets

Sanjiv Bajaj

Sanjiv Bajaj
8 / 15
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, India speaking in the India at 75: Strategic Outlook session on May 24

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal
9 / 15
Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources, United Kingdom | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources, United Kingdom speaking in the Absorbing the Commodity Shock session at the World Economic Forum on May 23

Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray
10 / 15
Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol of Maharashtra | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Aaditya Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol of Maharashtra, India, speaking in the Embracing Climate Adaptation Action session on May 23

Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant
11 / 15
Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, speaking in the Strategic Outlook: The Future of Global Operations session on May 23

Sheela Patel

Sheela Patel
12 / 15
Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres (SPARC) | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Sheela Patel, Director, Society for the Promotion of Area Resource Centres (SPARC), India, speaking in the Returning Nature to Cities session on May 23

Chander Prakash Gurnani

Chander Prakash Gurnani
13 / 15
Chander Prakash Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Chander Prakash Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, India speaking in the Global Cybersecurity Outlook session on May 23

Salil S. Parekh

Salil S. Parekh
14 / 15
Salil S. Parekh, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Salil S. Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, India, speaking in Accelerating the Reskilling Revolution on May 23

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy
15 / 15
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh | Copyright: World Economic Forum

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, speaking in the Future-proofing Health Systems session on May 23


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 26 2022. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU