TMS Ep188: Prem Watsa, drone start-ups, multiplexes stocks, stagflation

At a time when foreign investors are tightening their purse strings, an India-born Canadian billionaire, Prem Watsa, is loosening it. His belief in India’s growth story has made him pledge investment worth $7 billion over the next five years. He reportedly concluded initial rounds of talks with the government to acquire controlling stake in IDBI Bank. Our next report tells more about Canada’s Warren Buffet and his plans for India. From the investment plans of Prem Watsa, let us see what is catching the fancy of Indian conglomerates. The landing of big boys of India Inc. -- like Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani -- at the drone industry landscape has sent out one clear message. That India's fledgling drone industry is ready to take off. After the government’s push -- which came out with a new drone policy in June last year -- big conglomerates have swooped down to pick up large stakes in small drone startups, signaling stiff competition ahead in the Indian skies. But why this race? And what do India's drone ecosystem and regulatory environment have to do with it? Let us find out in today's segment.

With a little push from the government, the drone sector is indeed set to take off. Meanwhile, some of Covid-19 restrictions -- such as wearing masks in public -- were back in Maharashtra after a recent jump in cases. The state cabinet also held a meeting on Monday to discuss ways to check the spread. Soon, diagnostic and multiplex stocks moved in opposite directions on Monday as investors gauged the likely impact of plausible restrictions. This report brings you analysts’ views on the two sectors and whether should you worry about the rise in cases?

Global asset management firm Bernstein has said that markets should brace for tough days ahead, as India was staring at stagflation. It is a situation marked by high inflation and stagnant economic growth. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.

