'Jai Shri Ram', says Naveen Jindal a day after being expelled from BJP

-
ALSO READ
Manipur MLA Joykisan Singh expelled from Congress for anti-party activities
Clashes in Kanpur over 'insult' to Prophet during TV debate; 18 arrested
Ex-Punjab MLA Dhillon expelled from Congress for 'anti-party activities'
Saudi Arabia condemns controversial remarks of BJP leader against Prophet
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
-
A day after being expelled from the BJP over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, party's former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Monday described himself as a "proud Hindu" and greeted his supporters on Twitter with 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Jindal said his primary concern at present was protecting himself and his family as incessant death threats were pouring in on social media from within the country and abroad.
"I have submitted a complaint to the police demanding my security cover back. I have faith in Banke Bihari and he will help me pass through this difficult times," Jindal told PTI.
On Sunday, the communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.
He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta had said.
"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Gupta had said in the communication.
Jindal had come under attack on social media after his tweet about Prophet Mohammad on June 1.
Jindal said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.
Jindal, a former journalist with over two decades of experience, has attracted controversy through his social media posts in the past too.
A case was registered against him in Punjab for allegedly sharing a doctored video of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on his Twitter handle.
He was also under the lens of Maharashtra and Rajasthan Police for his tweets.
After a two decade-long career as a journalist, Jindal moved closer to the BJP and finally joined the party and also contested Assembly polls from Laxmi Nagar constituency in Delhi in 2003.
He used to regularly appear in news channel debates and put forth party's views as a spokesperson of Delhi BJP and was finally elevated as its media cell head.
"Jindal was focussed yet his style did not attract many friends and close allies in Delhi BJP. He was also involved in a public verbal duel with a party colleague recently," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.
Jindal after being removed from the BJP changed his Twitter profile removing his previous designation and adding "Proud Hindu" and "Nationalist" instead.
His book titled 'Islamic Madrase Benaqab' was released by then RSS chief KS Sudarshan in 2008. As a journalist he had also done some interviews including those of Ghazi Baba and Afzal Guru.
In past few months, Jindal was sidelined after his differences with Delhi leadership and used to visit the party office infrequently, claimed Delhi BJP leaders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU