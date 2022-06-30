TMS Ep205: GST Council meeting, Jayant R Verma, markets, Market phases

-
The 47th GST Council meeting, which almost coincided with the fifth anniversary of the roll-out of the indirect tax regime, took a host of decisions which will affect everyone. And this month also marks the end of guaranteed compensation to states by the Centre for their losses. Find out the key outcomes of the meeting and its likely impact on the stakeholders.
Experts believe that one of the reasons for a good GST mop up was the elevated inflation. Meanwhile, RBI has been criticised in some quarters for being “behind the curve” in taming inflation. Jayant R Verma, an external MPC member, was the lone voice in the panel who has been highlighting the need to keep the inflation in check for quite some time now. He was against the central bank’s accommodative stance. In a freewheeling chat with Business Standard’s Manojit Saha, the IIM professor said that now the country will have to tolerate a modest amount of growth sacrifice as the RBI fights inflation.
The first half of the calendar year 2022, which draws to a close now, was marred by external headwinds like Russia-Ukraine war and US Fed’s interest rate hike. The crude oil was on boil, and inflation on fire, putting RBI, government and markets in a tight spot. Here is a quick recap of what all kept traders and investors busy in the last six months; and the sectors that should be on investors’ radar going ahead
All experts are united on one point. That the current volatile phase of the stock market will soon pass. Like the economy of any country, the markets too have different phases or cycles. And all investors should know about these patterns before making any move. This episode of the podcast offers some insight.
