Ease of doing business: UT, states' ranking to be released on Jun 30

-
ALSO READ
Ease of doing business: Sitharaman to launch e-Bill processing system
Initiate next generation reforms to improve ease of doing biz: FM asks Sebi
Govt eases certain norms under EPCG scheme to promote ease of doing biz
Tech-led growth, ease of doing biz, digital transformation tops PM's list
DU, JNU, Jamia slip in QS World University Ranking; IIT Delhi up by 11 spot
-
The government will release the ranking of states and Union Territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business on June 30, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the assessment report of states/UTs under Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020 in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, it said.
The exercise is aimed at triggering competition among states to improve the business climate to attract domestic and global investors.
BRAP 2020 includes 301 reform points that cover 15 business regulatory areas such as access to information, single window system, labour, environment, sectoral reforms and other reforms spanning across the lifecycle of a business.
Sectoral reforms have been introduced this time wherein 72 reforms were identified across nine sectors - trade license, healthcare, legal metrology, cinema halls, hospitality, fire NOC (no objection certificate), telecom, movie shooting and tourism.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), since 2014, has been releasing BRAP for steering business reforms to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country.
Till date, state rankings have been released for 2015, 2016, 2017-18 and 2019.
"DPIIT has undertaken a feedback-based exercise wherein feedback was taken from businesses on the quality of implementation of the reforms carried out by the states and UTs. The assessment is based on the feedback obtained from the actual users of respective states/UTs," it added.
In the last ranking released in September 2020, Andhra Pradesh topped the chart, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU