Business Standard

TMS Ep226: Q1 numbers, Neha Narkhede, markets, recession

What do Q1 numbers tell us about the Indian economy? Who is Neha Narkhede? How are the markets placed ahead of RBI policy? What is a recession? All answers here

Topics
Q1 results | Indian Economy | Women leaders

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 
    • Releasing report card for the first quarter of financial year 23, the government has said that the country’s fiscal deficit has risen lower-than expected, notwithstanding a jump in government expenditure. It has kindled hope that the government could hold the fiscal deficit close to the target. Tax collections have also risen at a faster-than-expected pace. What else the quarterly numbers say about the health of the country’s economy?

    India’s promising quarterly numbers in the face of headwinds are a testament to the resilience of its economy. Let us now move on to another story of resilience. It is that of a Pune girl who charted her success in the US. Now, at 38, Neha Narkhede is being noticed in her own country after she joined the ranks of India’s wealthiest women. Narkhede was ranked eighth on the Leading Wealthy Women 2021 list compiled by research firm Hurun.

    Let us move on to the markets now. At over 8.5%, equity markets clocked their highest monthly gain since August 2021. The rally was partly driven by better-than-expected corporate results, and partly by dovish US Fed statement. As investors keep their powder dry ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy, let’s take a look at how the markets are placed for the week.

    It looks like the equity markets have priced in the prospect of the US slipping into recession. But ever wondered what exactly recession is? Let's find out in this episode of the podcast.

    First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 08:00 IST
