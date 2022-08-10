TMS Ep234: Chinese phones, GST collections, markets, Bharat NCAP rating

On the heels of launching a crackdown on some Chinese phone makers for alleged tax evasion and money laundering, the government is now reportedly planning to reserve the entry level or sub-10,000-rupees phone category for domestic players only. The plan is to revive the domestic mobile device industry, which is currently dominated by the Chinese firms. So what will be the impact of such a move?

Domestic manufacturing of phones will also boost government’s revenue in the long run. Meanwhile, continues to be a major source of revenue for the government. And it also remains a work in progress. The compensation remains a bone of contention between the Centre and states. So as the collections continue to soar, will it hit the states’ case which have been demanding its extension?

continues to soar -- notwithstanding the contentions and headwinds. Meanwhile, global central banks are jacking up interest rates to bring down inflation. So should you buy on dips or sell on a rally? And which sectors are likely to do well? Here is UR Bhat, co-founder and director, Alphaniti Fintech in conversation with Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa on his interpretation of the latest developments and the sectors he thinks that can do well going ahead

UR Bhat believes that the Indian economy is on a strong footing, and can withstand headwinds. One of the measures to assess the health of any economy is its road network. They are said to be the arteries of any economy. India has the second-largest road network in the world, after the US. But there is a flip side to it too. Our country also sees the maximum road accident deaths in the world. And to bring it down, the government is going to implement Bharat NCAP from April 1, 2023. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.