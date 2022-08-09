JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh to release 356 prisoners to mark 75 years of independence

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will release 356 prisoners undergoing life imprisonment in various jails in the state on August 15 to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said prisoners undergoing life imprisonment will be released from jails as per the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and norms of the state government.

These 356 prisoners include those who are being freed as per the Centre's guidelines to mark 75 years of independence and those being released under the state government's annual practise on August 15, he said.

Convicts serving jail term for serious crimes such as rape will not be released, the minister added.

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 16:23 IST

