TMS Ep239: PSU hiring, freebies, Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks, ADR vs GDR

Post pandemic, the private sector stepped up hiring, absorbing a bulk of skilled workforce. The IT sector took the lead in this, while others were not far behind. But what about the public sector giants? Are they matching up to India Inc. in giving opportunities to youngsters? Let us find out

But, there is a hope. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to fill 1 million vacancies across various ministries and departments in the next 18 months. Moving on, PM Modi recently slammed the “culture” of distributing ‘revadis’ or freebies-- triggering a nationwide debate around it. Parties riding to power on the promise of freebies is not new. In our next report, we wade into this debate

Let us move on to markets now. It was a mixed session for the stocks owned by the investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away Sunday morning. With his insights no longer guiding investors, is it time for you to exit these stocks following the development? Or are there enough reasons to stay put? Analysts answer these questions in our next report.

Staying with the markets, a depositary receipt is a financial instrument that allows people to invest in the shares of foreign companies. In this episode of the podcast, we tell about the different kinds of depositary receipts.