TMS Ep239: PSU hiring, freebies, Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks, ADR vs GDR
Live news updates: Sonia picks Azad as J&K Cong campaign chief, he declines
Welfare schemes secure economic justice: DMK to SC on 'freebies' remark
PM Modi, France's Macron discuss geopolitical challenges, nuclear energy
Can't deny maternity leave even if availed of earlier for adopted kids: SC
17,256 vacancies on posts for direct recruitment by Delhi govt departments
Caste system remains greatest enemy, says Meira Kumar on Rajasthan incident
Why are top PSU companies not hiring?
Alert in parts of Jamshedpur as Subarnarekha river water level rises
'Same cable helps': Common charger for all mobile devices on cards
Why are top public sector units not hiring? Should India regulate freebies? Should you buy, sell or hold Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks? What is the difference between ADR and GDR? Answers here

PSU employees | Govt recruitment | welfare schemes

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

    • Post pandemic, the private sector stepped up hiring, absorbing a bulk of skilled workforce. The IT sector took the lead in this, while others were not far behind. But what about the public sector giants? Are they matching up to India Inc. in giving opportunities to youngsters? Let us find out

    But, there is a hope. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to fill 1 million vacancies across various ministries and departments in the next 18 months. Moving on, PM Modi recently slammed the “culture” of distributing ‘revadis’ or freebies-- triggering a nationwide debate around it. Parties riding to power on the promise of freebies is not new. In our next report, we wade into this debate

    Let us move on to markets now. It was a mixed session for the stocks owned by the investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away Sunday morning. With his insights no longer guiding investors, is it time for you to exit these stocks following the development? Or are there enough reasons to stay put? Analysts answer these questions in our next report.

    Staying with the markets, a depositary receipt is a financial instrument that allows people to invest in the shares of foreign companies. In this episode of the podcast, we tell about the different kinds of depositary receipts.

    First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 08:00 IST
