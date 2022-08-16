JUST IN
Business Standard

Mizoram reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 34%

Mizoram reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 34% and Lunglei district recording the maximum cases at 20, followed by Siaha (19) and Aizawl (11).

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Mizoram

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Covid test
Representative Image

Mizoram reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a health official said.

The toll remained at 717 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The new cases were detected in eight districts with Lunglei recording the highest at 20, followed by Siaha (19) and Aizawl (11).

There are 721 active cases in the state at present. So far, 2,33,869 people have recovered from the disease, including 226 on Monday.

The positivity rate rose to 34.10 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 229 samples.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 17:44 IST

