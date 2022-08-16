JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi govt's worker training scheme: A wait for compensation, better wages

Mission Kushal Karmi, launched by Delhi govt in July, aims to train 200,000 workers in one year

Delhi government | Skill Training | workers

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

labourer, workers
The government says the training will increase workers’ income to Rs 8,000 per month, enhance their productivity by 40 per cent and the quality of products they make by 25 per cent, and decrease wastage by 50 per cent.

“It was the money that attracted us to the training,” says Jitendra (<he gives only his first name>), an assistant shuttering carpenter trainee. He is talking about Mission Kushal Karmi, Delhi government's scheme to improve construction workers' skills. The state government has promised to pay Rs 4,200 to every worker who completes the 15-day training programme, which was launched on July 6 with the aim of upgrading the skills of 200,000 construction workers in a year.

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 18:56 IST

