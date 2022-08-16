Delhi govt's worker training scheme: A wait for compensation, better wages

The government says the training will increase workers’ income to Rs 8,000 per month, enhance their productivity by 40 per cent and the quality of products they make by 25 per cent, and decrease wastage by 50 per cent.

“It was the money that attracted us to the training,” says Jitendra (<he gives only his first name>), an assistant shuttering carpenter trainee. He is talking about Mission Kushal Karmi, government's scheme to improve construction workers' skills. The state government has promised to pay Rs 4,200 to every worker who completes the 15-day training programme, which was launched on July 6 with the aim of upgrading the skills of 200,000 construction in a year.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.