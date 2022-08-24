JUST IN
TMS Ep244: Farmers' agitation, Indian defence, 4-wheeler stocks, e-way bill
Rep vs Rep: Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats
Top Headlines: India's nuclear power push gains traction; Adani-NDTV deal
Is India seeing a revival of farmers' agitation?
Govt executing each scheme covering all eligible persons: FM Sitharaman
Twitter trashes ex-worker's claim that India forced it to hire 'govt agent'
Is India becoming more self-reliant in defence?
Latest news LIVE: 3 IAF officers sacked over accidental firing of Brahmos
ED files money laundering case against Manish Sisodia under PMLA
Delhi sees 50% jump in daily Covid cases at 959, records 9 deaths
Business Standard

TMS Ep244: Farmers' agitation, Indian defence, 4-wheeler stocks, e-way bill

Is India seeing a revival of farmers' agitation? Is India becoming self-reliant in defence? Will four-wheeler stocks hit the fast lane in H2 of this fiscal? What is an e-way bill? All answers here

MSP farmer agitation | Indian Defence | auto stocks

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

    • Jantar Mantar was again teeming with thousands of farmers. They reached Delhi from several states to protest against what they said unkept promises on Monday. A law on MSP was one of them.

    Just like the protest spots, the national flag is also fluttering atop a massive vessel. Docked at Kochi harbour, she is keen to weigh anchor and embark on its journey to protect the country. India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy later this month. In today’s segment, we ask if after 75 years of independence, are we anywhere close to becoming self-reliant in the defence sector.


    The passenger vehicle manufacturing, meanwhile, has also come a long way in India. The country is now the fourth biggest car maker and car companies are using India as an export base. Passenger vehicles are also witnessing strong demand as consumers hit the roads leaving behind lockdown blues. So amid easing supply issues, is it time to buy four-wheeler stocks? We take a look at the outlook for these companies in our next report

    Meanwhile, commercial vehicles which are transporting goods worth more than Rs 50,000 within a state or between states, need to carry a document called e-way bill. So what is this bill and what purpose does it serve, let us find out in this episode of the podcast.

    First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 08:00 IST
