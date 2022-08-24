TMS Ep244: Farmers' agitation, Indian defence, 4-wheeler stocks, e-way bill

Jantar Mantar was again teeming with thousands of farmers. They reached Delhi from several states to protest against what they said unkept promises on Monday. A law on MSP was one of them.

Just like the protest spots, the national flag is also fluttering atop a massive vessel. Docked at Kochi harbour, she is keen to weigh anchor and embark on its journey to protect the country. India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy later this month. In today’s segment, we ask if after 75 years of independence, are we anywhere close to becoming self-reliant in the defence sector.

The passenger vehicle manufacturing, meanwhile, has also come a long way in India. The country is now the fourth biggest car maker and car companies are using India as an export base. Passenger vehicles are also witnessing strong demand as consumers hit the roads leaving behind lockdown blues. So amid easing supply issues, is it time to buy four-wheeler stocks? We take a look at the outlook for these companies in our next report

Meanwhile, commercial vehicles which are transporting goods worth more than Rs 50,000 within a state or between states, need to carry a document called e-way bill. So what is this bill and what purpose does it serve, let us find out in this episode of the podcast.