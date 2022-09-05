JUST IN
TMS Ep252: Auto sector, NDTV acquisition, markets, currency swap

Has Indian auto sector entered the fast lane? Will NDTV turn out to be Adani's most challenging acquisition? Will FII flows reduce rate hike fears this week? What is a currency swap? All answers here

    • City roads and parking lots are brimming with new cars vying for space. And more and more are rolling out of showrooms as we speak. With the bumpy patch of pandemic behind it, India’s auto sector is all set to surprise itself. Some experts say that this year’s passenger vehicle sales may be a quarter of a million more than the initial estimates. The sharp uptick in August sales also points towards it. We offer a peek into this auto boom and ask how long will the party last.

    India’s wealthiest and now the world’s third richest person, Gautam Adani, has been on the fast lane for a while now. Apart from acquiring wealth, he is on a shopping spree too. But one of his recent -- and much debated -- takeover attempts seems to have run into rough weather. Adani's acquisition of NDTV may not be as easy as it appeared initially.

    Meanwhile, domestic equity markets underwent a roller coaster ride last week. While rate hike concerns dented sentiment, positive macro cues, strong foreign flows, and softened crude oil prices fueled hopes of moderation in inflationary pressures and supported investors’ risk appetite. Delve into key triggers likely to guide markets this week, and levels to watch out for.

    Financial markets are not the only victims of global upheaval. Several countries are teetering on the edge of recession due to it. India has extended the duration of the $400 million currency swap facility given to Sri Lanka, which is in dire straits. But what exactly is currency swap? This episode of the podcast offers an insight.

    First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 08:00 IST
