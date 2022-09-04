'Warm and friendly person': TCS condoles Cyrus Mistry's demise in accident

Leading IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) condoled its former Chairman Cyrus Mistry's death.

In a statement, the company described him as "a warm and friendly person".

"Tata Consultancy Services mourns the untimely demise of our former Chairman . He was a warm, friendly and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss," the statement said.

Earlier Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran had also condoled Mistry's demise.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of . He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," he had said in a statement.

