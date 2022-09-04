'Warm and friendly person': TCS condoles Cyrus Mistry's demise in accident

-
ALSO READ
Cyrus Mistry death: Mumbai gynecologist was driving Mercedes, says police
Cyrus Mistry cared deeply about sustaining Tata group values: Mukund Rajan
Cyrus Mistry's car lost control due to overspeeding, says police: Report
'He was destined for greatness': India Inc grieves Cyrus Mistry's death
Cyrus Mistry: SP Group to Tata Group, and beyond - A look at his journey
-
Leading IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) condoled its former Chairman Cyrus Mistry's death.
In a statement, the company described him as "a warm and friendly person".
"Tata Consultancy Services mourns the untimely demise of our former Chairman Cyrus Mistry. He was a warm, friendly and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss," the statement said.
Earlier Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran had also condoled Mistry's demise.
"I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times," he had said in a statement.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 21:43 IST