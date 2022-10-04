TMS Ep273: Protectionism, bullish CEOs, gas prices, demat and trading a/c

.

As a response to a falling rupee and rising current account deficit, the government is reportedly mulling tariff hikes on non-essential imports. While no such decision has been made yet, it raises the question whether such import restrictions can achieve the desired results. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has espoused openness in trade, but a protectionist slant of the government has been evident over the past few years. But, does India Inc also favour protectionism?

While the government has been raising tariffs on different non-essential imports, India Inc sure has its justification to back the move. But the country continues to remain as a bright spot on the global economic map. That’s the sentiment echoed by prominent global CEOs, international financial agencies and captains of Indian industry. We analyses the reasons driving the bullish sentiment and if it’s in line with the situation on the ground.



Coming to the markets, the government’s 40 per cent spike in natural gas prices is likely to have a mixed impact across related-sectors. While the cost of producing fertilizers, power and ceramic tiles is expected to rise, analysts expect select upstream companies to benefit from the move. What are the sectoral impact of rise in gas-costs? Is the time is ripe for investors to redesign their portfolio?



Cruising on your car may hurt your pocket now. So does trading in the volatile equity market, if you can’t time it right. But for that, you need a to hold and help trade your shares, bonds and Mutual Funds. And, there is another account, called the trading account. Let’s find out more about the two accounts and their difference in this episode of the podcast.

.

.

.