JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: President, PM extend greetings to the nation on Diwali
Cyclone Sitrang now lying about 520 km south of Sagar Island: IMD
PM Modi greets Indians on Diwali, wishes 'joy and well-being' to all
TMS Ep287: Samvat 2079, CCI vs Google, Vande Bharat Express, real estate
'It is teamwork', says VSSC director after Mark 3 satellite launch
Ayodhya Deepotsav makes new world record by lighting over 1.5 mn diyas
Diwali an occasion to strengthen harmony, says President Droupadi Murmu
Cyclone Sitrang likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today: IMD
Cyclone Sitrang: IMD suspends offshore activities in north Bay of Bengal
Does CCI have the power to make Google pay the penalty?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

TMS Ep287: Samvat 2079, CCI vs Google, Vande Bharat Express, real estate

What will drive markets in Samvat 2079? Can CCI make Google pay the penalty? Has Vande Bharat Express made the Bullet train less aspirational? How to buy an under-construction property? Answers here

Topics
Samvat | Competition Commission of India CCI | Vande Bharat Express

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS
TMS

ALSO READ

Ukraine war, inflation: Factors that will guide stock market in Samvat 2079

How does Andrew Holland see markets play out in Samvat 2079?

Indian markets set to post worst Samvat show in 7 yrs; smallcaps outperform

What drove markets down the drain in Samvat 2078?

Which stocks should you bet on in Samvat 2079?

    • The prolonged conflict in Ukraine, the rising global inflation and the pursuit of central banks to keep it under control by sucking liquidity were the hallmarks of Vikram Samvat 2078. It was the worst year for financial markets in seven years. And as we enter into Vikram Samvat 2079 today, the threat of recession in western countries is even more prominent. Analysts believe that financial markets may see more volatility due to it in the days to come. Look at the key factors that may shape the markets this Samvat.

    Not just the financial markets, global slowdown is also putting multi-national companies and their bosses in a tight spot. Google CEO Sundar Pichai lost a fifth of his wealth last year. And the company too reported weaker-than-expected earnings recently. But the tech giant is more worried about something else -- the increasing face-off with antitrust watchdogs across the globe. After Europe, the Indian antitrust regulator has slapped a penalty of 1,338 crore rupees on Google for leveraging its dominant position and breaking competition rules. But does the Competition Commission of India have enough teeth to make Google pay the fine and mend its ways?

    An early pioneer in search engines, Google continues to enjoy an edge over rivals. Indian railways recently turned to ‘Google maps’ to make sure that candidates in an exam it was holding were allotted centres close to their homes. Railways it seems is going through an overhaul of sorts. It has hit the accelerator pedal too in its bid to give world class service. Even as the bullet train project hangs fire, it recently launched a set of upgraded version of Vande Bharat trains. So, here’s the question we are looking to answer - Will these four semi high-speed trains make the bullet train less aspirational?

    For long, railways has been absorbing all the shocks of inflation without passing them on to the passengers -- making train tickets affordable for all the sections. But affordable homes are still out of reach for many. Property prices across metros and tier-II cities are northbound again. But under-construction properties are often a better option when compared to ready-to-move homes which are costlier. Keep listening to this podcast for your checklist for buying under-construction properties.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 08:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU