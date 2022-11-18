TMS Ep306: insolvency process, big guns exports, markets, game of skills

Till September this year, financial creditors have recovered about 33% of their claims in 553 corporate insolvency processes that ended up getting resolved. So is it a sign that India’s insolvency process turned a corner?

India is turning the corner in defence equipment manufacturing too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the country’s defence exports have shot up eight times since 2014. While defence minister Rajnath Singh has now set an ambitious target -- to attain another three-fold jump in defence exports from FY 22 numbers. And the early signs are good. In January, India signed a deal to arm the Philippines with BrahMos cruise missiles, in what was New Delhi's largest-ever weapons sale abroad. And recently, an Indian private sector company clinched an Armenian contract to supply advanced artillery guns. So have we finally laid the ghost of Bofors to rest?

Experts told Business Standard that indigenisation is boosting defence stocks, but cautioned on possible consolidation in the near-term. Meanwhile, equity now appear to have moved past worries of rate hikes. This is reflected by the Sensex and Nifty indices hovering near their all-time highs. So as look to pick-up pace, is it time to restructure your portfolio and add high beta stocks?

Stock certainly come under the game of skill category where people with experience have a better chance of making money than the rookies. A debate around game of skill and game of chance has been raging for a while now. This episode of the podcast tells more.