Rahul doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with tukde tukde gang: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister took a potshot at on Friday saying that the leader is doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'tukde tukde gang'.

" doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'tukde tukde gang'. He spoke about Hindu terror, stood with people who tried to divide India in JNU and now he's raising questions on Veer Savarkar. It's Congres' mentality, they don't see anything beyond one family," said .

on Thursday, during Bharat Jodo yatra, raked up Veer Savarkar and alleged that he betrayed leaders like M.K Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing a letter of apology to the British before independence.

Speaking on the Gujarat model of development, the Union Minister said that BJP works on basis of good governance, development and honesty.

"Gujarat model is the number 1 model and development model. did politics only on basis of divide and rule. They've asked for votes on basis of caste, community and religion. BJP works on basis of good governance, development and honesty", said Thakur.

According to him, PM Modi made Gujarat riot-free and India will progress with Gujarat's progress.

"If Gujarat is riot-free today then it's because of BJP and PM Modi. The more Gujarat progresses, the more India will progress. If Gujarat wins, then India will progress," said addressing a public meeting in Mangrol ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

BJP leader Hardik Patel also hit out at the saying that Rahul Gandhi needs to undertake a "Congress Jodo" exercise instead of the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

When asked about Rahul Gandhi doing a rally in poll-bound Gujrat, Patel said, "Congress should first do Congress Jodo instead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The question is whether Rahul Gandhi will come after the elections or before the elections. The people of Gujarat do not want to entertain Congress."

"I have been in the Congress and I know that the Congress has always insulted the Gujaratis and raised questions on the identity and pride of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have never accepted Congress and will never do also. There is no comparison or fight between BJP with the Congress. Our motive is to take our model of development further," he added.

Hardik Patel is fighting the assembly election on a BJP ticket from Gujarat's Viramgam.

