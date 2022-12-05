JUST IN
TMS Ep317: Industry trends, Cyberattacks, Markets, Modular nuclear reactor
Business Standard

TMS Ep317: Industry trends, Cyberattacks, Markets, Modular nuclear reactor

What do industry trends reveal about the economy? How can India fend off cyberattacks? Will RBI play spoilsport or cheer the bull party? What is a modular nuclear reactor? Answers here

Topics
Indian Economy | Cyberattacks | Indian markets

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS
TMS

    • Cars and high-end phones are selling like hot cakes. But the demand for motorcycles and entry-level mobile phones is on decline. While big screen TVs and luxury apparel flew off the shelves in cities, rural demand for FMCG products saw a negligible jump in October -- a month which brings good fortune. So, what do the divergent fortunes of these industries say about consumption in India and its economy?

    As India Inc. recovers from the scars of pandemic, there is another big threat which refuses to go away. Government institutions too are vulnerable to it. Last month, a cyberattack brought the services at AIIMS, Delhi to a standstill. So why is India vulnerable to such attacks? And what can be done to tackle this threat?

    Experts are also calling for a comprehensive review of cybersecurity guidelines. Moving on, equity markets have started the last month of 2022 at record high levels as renewed buying by FIIs, and hopes of moderation in rate hikes boosted sentiment. With the US Fed chief striking a dovish tone last week, all eyes are on the RBI this week. Delve into what the markets expect from the central bank, and what other key factors will guide the trading week

    After the markets, let us see how India is trying to find ways to meet its rising electricity demand. The government recently said that it is exploring building small modular reactors. But what are they? Listen to this podcast to know more.

    First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 08:00 IST
