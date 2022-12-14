TMS Ep324: GM crop fears, Covid-19 in China, New-age stocks, national party
Should India abandon GM crop fears? Should India be worried about China's Covid-19 surge? Will fortune change for new-age stocks in 2023? What does it take to become a national party? Answers here
Topics
GM crops | GM mustard permit | Coronavirus Tests
https://mybs.in/2b2up7u
The government on Thursday said that adopting new farming technologies, like genetically modified crops, was key to ensure food security for the country, and also to cut the import bill. It also said that extensive studies conducted on genetically modified mustard variant DMH-11 has provided evidence that it is safe for cultivation, food and feed use. So is it time for India to adopt genetically modified crops at a large scale to increase agricultural production?
India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populated nation and it needs to ramp up its agriculture production. Adoption of GM crops may help the nation ensure food security for all. Meanwhile, the neighbouring country is also ramping up tests and health infra as Covid is spreading again. What does it mean for India? Should it be a cause for worry for us?
Moving on to markets, new-age stocks had a nightmarish 2022. While Paytm's shares have crashed over 70% from their issue price, those of Nykaa have tumbled nearly 85%. These companies have now announced buyback and bonus issues, likely to support their crumbling stock prices. But analysts feel 2023 may bring more pain for some of these stocks.
Recent assembly elections in two states failed to stir any wave in the markets. But it did help AAP qualify for the national party status. So, what is it to be a national party in India? And what are the benefits of becoming one? Also, can a party lose their status as a national party and be demoted? This podcast has all the answers.
