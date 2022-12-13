JUST IN
Cancer cases, deaths have increased in country between 2020 and 2022: Govt
Business Standard

Cancer cases, deaths have increased in country between 2020 and 2022: Govt

Topics
Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | cancer | ICMR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

doctors day
Under NPCDCS, 707 district NCD clinics, 268 district daycare centres, and 5,541 community health centre NCD clinics have been set up

Estimated cancer cases and mortality due to it have increased in the country between 2020 and 2022, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, citing official data.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to states and Union territories under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) as part of the National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the states and subject to the resource envelope, he said in reply to a question.

According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an estimated incidence of cancer cases in India by different states and Union territories in 2020 was 13,92,179 and it increased to 14,26,447 in 2021 and 14,61,427 in 2022.

Estimated mortality due to cancer in India was 7,70,230 in 2020 and it increased to 7,89,202 in 2021 and 8,08,558 in 2022, Mandaviya said.

Cancer is an integral part of NPCDCS, the minister said, adding the programme focusses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion and awareness generation for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the non- communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer.

Under NPCDCS, 707 district NCD clinics, 268 district daycare centres, and 5,541 community health centre NCD clinics have been set up.

A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common NCDs, i.e. diabetes, hypertension and common cancers, has been rolled out in the country under NHM and also as a part of comprehensive primary health care, Mandaviya stated.

Under the initiative, persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers -- oral, breast and cervical. Screening of these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres.

Preventive aspect of cancer are strengthened under comprehensive primary health care through Ayushman Bharat Health Wellness Centre scheme, by promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication at the community level.

Other initiatives for increasing public awareness about cancer and for promotion of healthy lifestyle includes observation of National Cancer Awareness Day and World Cancer Day and use of print, electronic and social media for continued community awareness.

Furthermore, healthy eating is also promoted through Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Fit India movement is implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and various Yoga related activities are carried out by the Ministry of AYUSH, the minister said in the reply.

In addition, NPCDCS gives financial support under NHM for awareness generation activities for cancer to be taken by states UTs as per their Programme Implementation Plans.

The central government implements Strengthening of Tertiary Cancer Care Centres Facilities Scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. Nineteen State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the scheme. Seven of these SCIs and TCCCs have been completed, he said.

There is also focus on oncology in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

Setting up of National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata are also steps in this direction. All these enhance the capacity for treatment of cancer in the country, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 22:01 IST

