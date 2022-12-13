JUST IN
Cancer cases, deaths have increased in country between 2020 and 2022: Govt
Bulk of illicit drugs being smuggled into India through sea route: FM
400 died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2017: Centre
Delhi pollution: Smoke intrusion from farm fires in Oct-Nov lowest in 4 yrs
G20 meet: Infra to sustainable finance, global headwinds take centre stage
IGI Airport CEO asked by Parliamentary panel to discuss congestion issues
2,302 insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each cleared for Covid health workers
Rs 168.8 cr spent on print, electronic advertisements this fiscal: Govt
Gusting winds help bring down Delhi's AQI to 177, best quality since Oct 15
Yangtse face-off: Army compelled Chinese troops to return, says Rajnath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Arrive early, carry just 1 hand bag: Airlines to passengers amid congestion
Business Standard

Potential for spread of terror through social media higher than ever: Govt

'The law enforcement agencies keep a close watch on activities on the social media platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions'

Topics
Terrorsim | Social Media | Home Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cybercrime
'Terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border and global terrorist groups'

The potential for spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He also said cyberspace is virtual, borderless and offers complete anonymity.

"With a borderless cyberspace coupled with the possibility of instant communication and anonymity, the potential for spread of terror through the use of social media is higher than ever, posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister of state for home said terrorism in India is largely sponsored from across the border and global terrorist groups and some foreign agencies inimical to India have been making efforts to radicalise people and spread terrorism through use of social media platforms, internet etc.

"The law enforcement agencies keep a close watch on activities on the social media platforms and take suitable action as per the legal provisions. Further, the government under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, blocks unlawful and malicious online content including social media account, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India," he said.

Rai said for effective and prompt investigation and prosecution of offences relating to cyber terrorism, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act 2008 was amended in 2019 to include Section 66F of Information Technology Act, 2000 in its Schedule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Terrorsim

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 22:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU