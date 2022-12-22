TMS Ep330: SEBI on buybacks, BFSI Insight Summit, dairy stocks, Matter

The board has approved the gradual phasing out of buybacks through the stock exchange route. It has also chalked out governance mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions, like stock exchanges. So, how will these developments affect shareholders?

The changes in the governance norms are going to be beneficial for retail investors and increase the transparency of .

Meanwhile, Business Standard’s Insight Summit, which returns to in-person mode this year, was kicked off on Wednesday with a keynote fireside chat with the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, moderated by consulting editor Tamal Bandhopadhyay.

Turning to the now, animal fodder prices have continued to increase this year. It has impacted not just households that depend on cattle rearing but also dairy firms. The high fodder inflation has pushed the input costs for dairy firms.

In a bid to bring down these costs, dairy companies have increased product prices several times this year. But the benefits don’t seem to accrue. The big question facing the dairy sector now is: When will these benefits start kicking in?

The interoperability of IoT devices has long been limited to the same brands. But that’s going to change soon. The Connectivity Standard Alliance, in consultation with tech majors like Apple, Google, Samsung and Ikea, has introduced – a common standard for the interoperability of IoT devices. Let’s understand how it’s going to address this pain point in this episode of the podcast.