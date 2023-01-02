TMS Ep337: Markets, 2023 outlook, monetisation pipeline, census
What does 2023 have in store for Indian markets and economy? What are the five things that will impact you in 2023? Where is the National Monetisation Pipeline headed? What is a census? Answers here
Topics
Sensex Markets | Indian Economy | US Fed rate hike
Despite uncertainties, India’s equity market scaled new highs last year. It made investors richer by more than 16.36 lakh crore rupees. But how will the markets and the economy behave in 2023? Will they remain resilient amid familiar challenges? Puneet Wadhwa tells you what leading economists and market analysts think
It looks like a familiar territory, but with somewhat greener pastures. Is it a mirage or will this year turn out to be better for us? What will be the key developments that need to be tracked in 2023?
The government’s ambitious asset monetisation plan was on track last year as it surpassed its target in the fiscal year 2021-22. It reportedly collected Rs 1 trillion against the target of Rs 88,000 crore. But what is the current situation like? Is the plan on track to meet the target in the current fiscal too?
The much-awaited decadal census didn’t kick off last year due to the pandemic. And it is unlikely to happen this year too as at least nine states will see elections. But what is a census? Why do we need it? We decoded it in this segment of the podcast.
