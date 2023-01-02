JUST IN
Top Headlines: Record car sales in 2022, 3rd highest GST collection in Dec
TMS Ep337: Markets, 2023 outlook, monetisation pipeline, census
Assam on growth trajectory, people must pressure ULFA(I) chief: Himanta
Death toll reaches four after firing at J&K's Rajouri by armed men: Police
What are the five things that will impact you in 2023?
What is census?
Probe into death of two Russians being conducted in open mind: Odisha DGP
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Meghalaya late Sunday night: NCS
All-time liquor sale in Kerala on a high during New Year eve: BevCo
Study reveals booster dose increases resilience of Covid antibody response
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Business Standard

TMS Ep337: Markets, 2023 outlook, monetisation pipeline, census

What does 2023 have in store for Indian markets and economy? What are the five things that will impact you in 2023? Where is the National Monetisation Pipeline headed? What is a census? Answers here

Topics
Sensex Markets | Indian Economy | US Fed rate hike

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS
TMS

ALSO READ

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?

Watch this count: India's share in world population peaking, to cross China

India projected to surpass China's population in 2023, says UN report

Podcast: How will the delay in conducting a Census affect India?

Despite uncertainties, India’s equity market scaled new highs last year. It made investors richer by more than 16.36 lakh crore rupees. But how will the markets and the economy behave in 2023? Will they remain resilient amid familiar challenges? Puneet Wadhwa tells you what leading economists and market analysts think

It looks like a familiar territory, but with somewhat greener pastures. Is it a mirage or will this year turn out to be better for us? What will be the key developments that need to be tracked in 2023?

The government’s ambitious asset monetisation plan was on track last year as it surpassed its target in the fiscal year 2021-22. It reportedly collected Rs 1 trillion against the target of Rs 88,000 crore. But what is the current situation like? Is the plan on track to meet the target in the current fiscal too?

The much-awaited decadal census didn’t kick off last year due to the pandemic. And it is unlikely to happen this year too as at least nine states will see elections. But what is a census? Why do we need it? We decoded it in this segment of the podcast.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 08:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU