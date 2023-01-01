JUST IN
Business Standard

Assam CM flags off 100 CNG buses, inaugurates 1st green fuel station

Topics
Assam | CNG  | Environment

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday flagged off 100 new CNG-run buses, as part of the Smart City Mission.

He also inaugurated the city's first CNG fuel station.

The CM said the launch of the CNG-run buses and the inauguration of the fuel station were decisive steps for "gradual but firm mitigation" of the impacts of climate change and global warming.

The CNG buses were gifted by Guwahati Smart City Ltd to Assam State Transport Corporation.

The passenger vehicles are equipped with air-conditioning, fire-detection, global positioning systems and several other features, and will be operated by ASTC.

Noting that excessive use of fossil fuel, such as petrol and diesel, is the prime reason for global warming, the CM said the carbon emission from the use of such energy is creating climatic imbalances in many parts of the globe, including Assam.

It is important that "all must unite to mitigate the impacts of climate change and work out a long-term and permanent solution", he said, adding that green energy, such as compressed natural gas, is the answer to the problem.

The gradual transition towards clean and green fuel in the public transport system of Guwahati would ensure that the state contributes towards the nation's commitments on capping carbon emissions, Sarma said.

Gradually, other public transport vehicles, such as auto-rickshaws, and vans, would also be brought under the ambit of CNG, while the possibility of allowing CNG-run private vehicles would also be explored, he said.

The CM hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing the gas-grid project, without which the launch of CNG station in Assam wouldn't have been possible.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 23:46 IST

