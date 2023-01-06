TMS Ep341: Auto exports, IPL valuation, car safety, green hydrogen

Despite the global headwinds, passenger vehicle exports from India saw an impressive 11% growth in the first 11 months of 2022. So is this just a flash in the pan? Or is it a signal that India’s automobile sector has come of age?

There is another Indian brand which is now making a splash: The Indian Premier League or . Its was pegged at 10.9 billion dollars in December 2022, making it one of the most successful sporting leagues of the world. So what is the formula behind its success? And will it sustain in the long run?

Meanwhile, the tragic death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry last year had trained the spotlight on car-safety measures in India. The government since then has stood its ground on the mandate to have six airbags in passenger cars. It comes into effect starting October 1 this year. So how will the new norms benefit airbag makers and which stocks should you keep an eye on?



After putting his children at the driver’s seat, billionaire Mukesh Ambani is now focussing on one big project. Which is green energy. He has plans to spend $75 billion on clean energy projects over the next 15 years. The focus is on . The government too has come out with an ambitious plan to ramp up production of green hydrogen and become a net exporter. But what exactly is green hydrogen that everyone is talking about? We decode it for you and more in this episode of the podcast.