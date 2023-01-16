JUST IN
Business Standard

TMS Ep347: IT Q3 results, Auto Expo 2023, markets, Ganga Vilas cruise

What do IT results indicate about the sector's future? What makes Auto Expo 2023 different? Will the rupee continue to gain strength? What is the Ganga Vilas cruise? All answers here

Topics
IT sector | Q3 results | Auto Expo

Team TMS  |  New Delhi 

TMS

High attrition rates and fear of recession in key western markets kept India’s IT sector on its toes last year. While attrition has come down, experts suggest that a recession is imminent. Against this backdrop, what do the recent results of IT majors and their guidance say about the future of the sector?

Indian automobile companies, meanwhile, don’t see the looming global recession as a threat to their growth. They have lined up a host of new launches. And most of them are at display at the ongoing auto expo in Greater Noida. So what makes the 16th Auto Expo different?

There is much more to the Indian rupee also than what meets the eye. The domestic currency surprised everyone by starting 2023 on an optimistic note after depreciating over 10% against the US dollar last year. Take a deep dive into what lies ahead for it in the near-term.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s longest river cruise -- MV-Ganga Vilas last week. It will be one big leap in the country’s luxury tourism. The cruise will start the journey from Varanasi and voyage through ganga-Brahmaputra rivers to reach its final destination in Dibrugarh. Find more about it in this segment of the podcast.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 08:00 IST
