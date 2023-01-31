TMS Ep358: Budget expectations, Soumya Mohanty Q&A, markets, short-selling

The BJP-led central government will table its last full budget in the Parliament tomorrow. A lot is at stake, both for the government and for the industry too. Outside the corridors of power, people are also curious. Hit hard by inflation, they also expect some relief. And it is not just the personal tax rationalisation. They want more. Business Standard hits the street to find out what people want from the government.

too is pinning its hopes on the budget. The segment has been hit hard by the pandemic. Over two years on, some green shoots are visible in rural demand. But what will it take to sustain it? And what do the consumer goods companies expect from this budget? Business Standard’s Sharleen Dsouza caught up with Soumya Mohanty -- the Managing Director & Chief Client Officer of Kantar’s South Asia, Insights Division.

Investors community is also keeping the fingers crossed. While hopes are high for a budget that will fire growth engines, debt investors are worried about the government’s borrowing plans for the next financial year. Find out about the expectations of the bond markets, and what should be your strategy for fixed income securities.

Indian markets ended in green on Monday after three days of losing streak triggered by Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani group. The US-based firm has said it held short positions in Adani Group companies through US bonds and derivative instruments. But, what is short-selling? And how do traders use this strategy to maximise gains? Find out in this segment of the podcast.