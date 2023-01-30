JUST IN
Nearly 100 students fall sick in Wayanad school; inspection being done
SC to hear pleas against BBC docu ban on Feb 6, Rijiju slams petitioners
Chhattisgarh coal scam: ED attaches more assets worth Rs 17.48 cr
Indian wheat prices drop after PM Modi releases grain for flour millers
Inherent powers of high courts should be exercised with care, says SC
Guj court convicts Asaram Bapu in rape case filed by former woman disciple
Blackstone group entity gets Delhi High Court relief in income tax case
National Workers Convention resolves to give a call for strike by year end
President Murmu speech to give report card on defence and security
Third Covid vaccine booster linked with 90% reduction in deaths : Study
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nearly 100 students fall sick in Wayanad school; inspection being done
icon-arrow-left
R-Day: Punjab Regiment best marching contingent; Uttarakhand's tableau best
Business Standard

Food and Drug Administration dept seals mineral water factory at Kapurthala

The Food and Drug Administration Department on Monday sealed a factory here which was engaged in the business of packaged drinking water without having mandatory BIS certification, officials said

Topics
contaminated mineral water bottles | water pollution

Press Trust of India  |  Kapurthala 

Water purifier, water, Eureka Forbes,

The Food and Drug Administration Department on Monday sealed a factory here which was engaged in the business of packaged drinking water without having mandatory BIS certification, officials said.

The factory did not have the mandatory BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certificate & the FSSAI licence, they said.

The team was headed by Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner along with Mukul Gill, Food safety officer, raided the factory and recovered 265 cartons of packaged drinking water containing 24 cups of 200 ml each, several empty cases, two machines installed for packaging water along with other material to be used in packing and sealing.

The premises were sealed after the team took one sample of packaged drinking water.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on contaminated mineral water bottles

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 23:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU