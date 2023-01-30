Food and Drug Administration dept seals mineral water factory at Kapurthala

The Food and Drug Administration Department on Monday sealed a factory here which was engaged in the business of packaged drinking water without having mandatory BIS certification, officials said.

The factory did not have the mandatory BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certificate & the FSSAI licence, they said.

The team was headed by Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner along with Mukul Gill, Food safety officer, raided the factory and recovered 265 cartons of packaged drinking water containing 24 cups of 200 ml each, several empty cases, two machines installed for packaging water along with other material to be used in packing and sealing.

The premises were sealed after the team took one sample of packaged drinking water.

