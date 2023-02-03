TMS Ep361: Adani Group, Adani-Hindenburg saga, Budget impact, Budget terms

continues to bleed. On Wednesday evening, it pulled the plug on its ambitious FPO. On Thursday, its stocks hit the lower circuit, again. In the Parliament, opposition parties are demanding a JPC or a Supreme Court- monitored probe in the Adani- Hindenburg saga. So what next for How will it bounce back?

But this is not the first time a research firm has gone all guns blazing against a corporate house. It happened in the past too. So, how will this Adani- Hindenburg battle unfold? Does history give us some lessons?

A please-all budget -- which delivered what the industry and the markets wanted -- has failed to lift the spirit of the indices, especially that of Nifty. Rout in Adani group-led shares continued on Thursday. And it has impacted Nifty as well, which ended flat. So will the Budget announcements ease out investors’ worries any time soon?

Coining catchy terms and acronyms has been one of the hallmarks of the Narendra Modi-led central government. This year’s budget speech too was peppered with terms which caught everyone’s fancy -- like ‘Amrit Kaal’ and ‘MISHTI’. In this episode of the podcast, we explain some of them for you.