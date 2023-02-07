TMS Ep363: Vodafone Idea, Air India, bank stocks, lab-grown diamonds
Is Vodafone Idea out of the woods? Is Air India turning the corner under new management? Is the selling in bank stocks after Adani group fallout overdone? What are lab-grown diamonds? All answers here
The Central government has finally given its nod to convert Vodafone Idea’s interest dues into equity. But about 16 months of delay has cost the already struggling firm dearly. In the September quarter, the telco lost six million subscribers. So, will the government’s lifeline be enough to pull the country’s third largest telecom company from the quicksand of debt?
Another debt-ridden and struggling entity was offered a fresh lease of life last year. On 27th of January 2022, salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group took over the operations of Air India -- which was on the verge of flying into obscurity. And now, as the takeover marks one year, how is the airline performing? Has it turned the corner? And what are the challenges ahead?
Moving on to markets, the crisis engulfing Adani Group led to a panic sell-off in bank stocks. Investors dumped shares of the pack as they are worried about debt repayment by the group. And this comes despite the RBI’s assurance that the Indian financial sector was “stable” and “resilient”. Find out why analysts think it may be a good time to start buying the dip.
Rout in Adani stocks spoiled the financial markets’ party, which welcomed the provisions in the government's annual budget. In the budget speech, Financial Minister Nirmala Seetharaman had also announced a research and development grant for one IIT, aiming to encourage domestic production of lab-grown-diamonds. The government hopes to reduce import dependency and increase employability. So, what are lab-grown diamonds? We decode it for you in this episode of the podcast.
