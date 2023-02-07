Gowri to take oath as Madras HC judge, SC to hear plea against her today

Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, whose appointment has been challenged in the Supreme Court, will take oath as a judge of the at 10.35 a.m. on Tuesday. The apex court is also scheduled to hear a plea on Tuesday against her appointment.

According to a circular issued by the Madras High Court, Gowri will take oath along with four others, whose appointments as additional judges were notified by the central government today.

The top court advanced its hearing on a mentioning made by senior advocate Raju Ramachandran second time after the bench assembled in the post-lunch session on Monday.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, said: "There are certain developments that have taken place. The collegium has taken cognisance of what came to our attention after we made the recommendation."

The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said, "Since we have already taken cognisance, we'll list the matter tomorrow morning. Let it go before an appropriate bench."

Earlier during the day, Ramachandran mentioned the matter before a bench and sought urgent listing of the petition, saying it is an urgent petition by senior lawyers of concerning the impending appointment and they are praying for interim relief.

He urged the apex court to hear the matter at the earliest. Initially, the bench said it will hear the matter next Monday. But Ramachandran pressed for an earlier date for hearing, and then the Chief Justice agreed to take up the matter on Friday. However, a short while before the petition was mentioned for urgent hearing, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted that the Centre has appointed 13 additional judges to high courts, which included Gowri's name.

The collegium on January 17 had proposed the elevation of advocate Gowri, as judge of the .

A group of Madras High Court lawyers have opposed Gowri's proposed appointment after reports emerged about her affiliation to the BJP and also certain alleged statements about Muslims and Christians, including 'Love Jihad' and illegal conversion.

