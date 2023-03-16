TMS Ep390: Private capex, India's Oscar success, PSU stocks, bank run

For the coming financial year, Economic Survey 2023 has predicted a sustained increase in . The survey also quoted an Axis Bank report, which showed that India Inc’s capex increased to Rs 3.3 trillion in the first half of the current financial year. This is a significant increase from Rs 2.6 trillion in the same period last year. Amid this recovery, CII President Sanjiv Bajaj had recently said that a pause by the RBI in interest rate hikes may spur private investment. So, what do experts think about this prescription? And, what other measures could boost

Three Indian movies were part of the final nominations for the 95th . When the Oscar was announced, The Elephant Whisperers won the award in the documentary short film category, and Naattu Nattu in the original song category. Though individual Indians have won Oscars before, this is the first time that an Indian production is winning the coveted award. So, what does this year’s Oscar success mean for the Indian film Industry?

Despite FY23’s divestment timeline being missed after the proposed stake sale in Hindustan Zinc turned uncertain, the Nifty Public Sector Enterprises index hit an all-time high last week. So, will the delayed divestment target take a toll on investor sentiment or will continue their out-performance?

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank or SVB in the US collapsed due to a bank run triggered by falling bond values of the bank as well as slowdown in the tech industry. So, what is a bank run? Lets find out the answer and more in this episode of the podcast.

,