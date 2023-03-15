Good way to keep healthy is to practice yoga even at workplace: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Wednesday said hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles bring with them their own set of challenges, underlining that a good way to keep healthy is to practice even at the workplace.

His remarks came in reaction to the Ministry of Ayush tweet about Union Minister of Ayush launching a one-minute video on "Y-Break" for motivating mass participation in yoga, particularly for corporate workplaces and workaholics.

"Hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles bring with it their own set of challenges. A good way to keep healthy is to practice even at the workplace," Modi said.

In another tweet, the prime minister said India is committed to self-reliance in energy and furthering sustainable growth.

His tweet was in response to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet in which he said India's journey to be energy self-sufficient by 2047 has begun well.

"India is now the world's 3rd largest energy consumer, 3rd largest consumer of Oil, 3rd Largest LPG Consumer, 4th largest LNG importer, 4th largest refiner & 4th largest automobile market in the world," Puri tweeted.

