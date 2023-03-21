TMS Ep393: Credit Suisse crisis, real estate, bank stocks, Toshakhana case

After being persuaded by the Swiss authorities, UBS Group AG will pay over $3.2 billion to buy its troubled rival, Group AG. The rescue deal, which is backed by a significant Swiss guarantee and expected to close by end-2023, will see UBS absorb up to $5.4 billion in losses. The deal is part of a broader effort to avoid further turmoil in the global banking system, which started with the collapse of two regional US banks earlier in March. The US will be making a coordinated effort to stop the banking crisis from spreading globally. So, will Indian banks be affected by this turmoil?

DLF, one of India’s largest developers, sold almost a billion dollars worth of flats in a span of three days. These flats were part of a residential project in Gurugram. This comes at a time when home-buying affordability measures declined in 2022. So, what does tell us about the Indian economy?

UBS’ buyout of troubled seems to have calmed investor’s nerves. As they now focus on the outcome of the two-day US Fed meet on rates, Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, on his interpretation of the developments, and whether it is a good time to start buying stocks from a long-term perspective.

In Pakistan, it is illegal for a public official to keep anything without reporting it to the Toshakhana. In August 2022, members of the ruling coalition alleged that former Pak PM had not disclosed to the Toshakhana information about gifts given to him and the proceeds from their alleged sale. So what is Toshakhana, and this case against Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.